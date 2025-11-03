Winter wonderland and Santa Dash to take place at Doncaster park
Winter Wonderland in Sandall Park will take place on December 7 and promises fun for all the family.
Taking place between 10am and 3pm, the free event is described as “a magical Christmas adventure for the whole family” and includes a chance to meet Santa in his sleigh, festive crafts and Christmas stalls.
There will also be a reindeer trail - complete the trail and receive a bag of reindeer food for Christmas Eve.
A spokesperson added: “A day full of festive cheer, twinkly surprises, and magical moments.”
There will also be a mini fairground and inflatables, tasty treats and food vendors.
The event will tie in with a popular and colourful fun festive event which is set to return to the park park just in time for Christmas.
The Santa Dash, which sees runners of all shapes and sizes don Father Christmas costumes for a run around the park, will also take place on December 7 after being absent for several years.