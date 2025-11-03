Winter wonderland and Santa Dash to take place at Doncaster park

A magical winter wonderland and a Santa Dash are to take place at a popular Doncaster park this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter Wonderland in Sandall Park will take place on December 7 and promises fun for all the family.

Taking place between 10am and 3pm, the free event is described as “a magical Christmas adventure for the whole family” and includes a chance to meet Santa in his sleigh, festive crafts and Christmas stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a reindeer trail - complete the trail and receive a bag of reindeer food for Christmas Eve.

A winter wonderland and Santa Dash is taking place at Sandall Park.

A spokesperson added: “A day full of festive cheer, twinkly surprises, and magical moments.”

There will also be a mini fairground and inflatables, tasty treats and food vendors.

The event will tie in with a popular and colourful fun festive event which is set to return to the park park just in time for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Santa Dash, which sees runners of all shapes and sizes don Father Christmas costumes for a run around the park, will also take place on December 7 after being absent for several years.

For further details about the Doncaster Lions organised Santa Dash and how to take part, please click HERE