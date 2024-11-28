Wild West themed children's play barn and farm opens its doors near Doncaster
The Milestone Ranch Country Park has opened at the former Shepherd’s Place petting farm in Graizelound near Haxey – and is promising visitors a taste of Americana after being unveiled for the first time earlier this month.
Bosses describe the attraction in Akeferry Road as “an unforgettable American ranch-themed family experience,” and added: “Step into a slice of rustic charm where family fun and country adventure come together.
"Our ranch offers a unique blend of hands-on animal encounters with friendly farm animals, perfect for kids and adults alike.
"Young cowboys and cowgirls can explore our soft play barn, packed with safe and exciting activities.
"For a true taste of the countryside, visit our country store, filled with fresh local produce and handcrafted goods.
"When it’s time to refuel, our classic diner and ice cream parlour serve up delicious, all-American treats that’ll satisfy any appetite. So round up the family and saddle up for a day full of unforgettable memories at Milestone Ranch Country Park.”
In 2023, The Brick Barn, a Lego themed play area opened at the farm, which has also been responsible for a number of mammoth eating challenges over the years.
Famed for its gut-busting breakfasts, in 2021 the farm launched its biggest ever fry-up – a monster £50 full English with 17,000 calories and 150 items dubbed the Terminator Armageddon which included 15 of everything on a massive platter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.