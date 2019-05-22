Wild Live Safari Nights are back at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The popular Wild Live Safari Nights are set to return, bigger and better than ever at the award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park this summer, with headliners including Russell Watson, S Club 3 and former Westlife lead-singer Shane Filan.

Top live acts will perform full individual concerts every Saturday throughout August, with extended opening hours at the UK’s number one walk-through wildlife adventure.

This fun-packed series of family entertainment at the park in Branton near Doncaster will certainly make Summer 2018 one to remember.

The shows kick off on Saturday, August 4, with the ultimate pop party - 90’s favourites S Club 3 will get the crowd going with their unforgettable hits such as ‘Don’t Stop Movin’ and will be joined by the much-loved R&B girl group The Honeyz.

Dance pop duo Booty Luv and Big Brovaz will also take centre stage in one amazing night of pop nostalgia.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, as global superstar Shane Filan headlines on August 11.

Russell Watson

No stranger to selling out arenas all over the world both as a solo performer and as lead-singer of Westlife, Shane promises to bring an incredible live performance to fans at the park.

Mercury award-winning star and voice of M People Heather Small will headline on August 18 and will delight with her string of popular hits such as ‘Moving On Up’.

Heather will also perform other globally-renowned tracks including ‘Proud’, which she has performed across the world including on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The final headline act will be popular classical singer Russell Watson, the self-styled "People's Tenor”.

S Club 3

The BRIT award-winning star will perform his much-loved repertoire of beautiful vocals on August 25.

The entertainment starts at 5pm on each evening, with local bands, live acoustic acts and other family entertainment on show before the headliners hit the stage between 7pm-9pm.

“These performers are fantastic, with full-length concerts from some of the most well-known and beloved acts we’ve seen in the last twenty years. Safari Nights have always been the highlight of our Summer, and this year will be even bigger and better than before.” said John Minion, CEO of the park.

“The Summer holidays are one of the best times of the year, and families can expect a memorable time at Wild Live Safari Nights. The acts performing are the strongest we’ve ever had and we’re sure that everyone will have a great time.”

Shane Filan

Wild Live Safari Nights also offers a unique opportunity to see some of the most endangered and beautiful animals in the world, including Amur Leopards, Tigers and Lions, after the park’s normal closing time, thanks to the extended hours on offer.

All of this, before enjoying world class live entertainment culminating in a family-friendly bangless fireworks finale.

Last entry to the park will be at 7pm on these Saturdays, and playgrounds will be open until 7.30pm - families will really be able to make the most of every last bit of the Summer sunshine.

The evening’s entertainment will finish just after 9pm each week.

Concert tickets include admission to the park, and children under 3 go free.

Tickets to this fantastic event are on sale now on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park website www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com as well as on Ticketmaster - visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk or call 0844 844 0444

Heather Small