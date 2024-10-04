Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising wedding fair “with a difference” is to be held at a Doncaster area pub.

The Prestige Bridal Studio Wedding Fair and Catwalk Show will be held at the Ye Olde Bell, Barnby Moor on November 10 from 11am to 3pm.

The unique event will showcase the latest bridal trends on the runway, featuring gowns, suits, and everything in between, all while supporting Vow For Girls, which aims to end child marriage.

A spokesperson said: “Guests can explore a curated selection of wedding vendors, from florists to photographers, offering exclusive deals and expert advice.

The event will be held at the Ye Olde Bell.

"With live entertainment, cold fizz delicious tastings, and raffle prizes, it promises to be an unforgettable day of inspiration, glamour, and giving back.

"Don't miss this opportunity to plan your dream wedding while making a difference.

"This is not your typical bridal fair – expect a luxe vibe from start to finish.”

Tickets are available on 01623 325045.