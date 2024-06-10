Walking's a breeze with the Doncaster Ramblers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A breezy rather overcast morning was on offer for the group of 13 Doncaster Ramblers who assembled at Worsbrough Mill & Country Park car park on Saturday.

After the leader's briefing we left alongside Worsbrough Reservoir before using a broad track through the country park. A narrow footbridge followed by a narrow path was used before a gate on the right enabled us to make our way up to a small housing area.

There was a minor road available here which was used to take us up and over the motorway, before carrying on along the road to a T junction. Turning right here along another lane brought us to a further footpath where we turned sharp left along the path in the direction of an obelisk. The paths around here were quite damp with long grass in places.

The group then proceeded in a south westerly direction using various paths and tracks before entering Broom Royd Wood. Our morning break was taken at the other end of the wood. Further footpaths including a small footbridge and a lane in the Hermit Hill area were used to make our way to Stainborough Fold.

Regular or newcomer, Doncaster Ramblers welcome all alike

From here Hood Green was a short walk away along a minor road. There was nice rolling countryside appearing by now. On arrival at Hood Green a refreshment break was taken using the benches positioned on the village green. After an initial descent from Hood Green we used a pleasant level tree lined path to head for our pub stop, the Strafford Arms.

The path brought us onto another lane where we turned left then right at a crossroads for a short uphill walk to the pub. Drinks were enjoyed using the chairs and tables outside the pub. It was quite sunny now.

We left the pub at 2.30, retraced our steps to the crossroads but carried straight on. Using a track from the lane a little further on, we reached the Trans Pennine Trail.

Here it is a former railway line and it is a pleasant, wide, well surfaced path although it was necessary to keep an eye out for bicycles. We used the Trans Pennine Trail for about 1.5 miles before leaving it and using a path alongside Worsbrough reservoir.

We were nearly back now. A north/south path above the reservoir allowed us to return to Worsbrough Mill and the car park. Thanks to Dave Tonkin for back marking. David Horne 08.06.

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after

