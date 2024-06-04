Vintage entertainment and WW2 display at Doncaster village carnival this weekend
The annual Barnburgh and Harlington Carnival will take place on the playing fields near to Barnburgh Primary School, on Church Lane on June 8 and promises all the fun of the fair, including:
A dog show
World War II display, including old vehicles
Entertainment from Kitty LaMare, singing an array of vintage songs
Barnburgh Primary School choir
Knottingley Silver Band
A variety of stalls including a barbecue
And so much more!
Each year the carnival raises money for village groups, including the parish church, Brownies and football club.
The carnival will run from 1pm until 4pm.
It is one of a number of events being held across Doncaster over the coming days, commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Normandy landings of World War Two in June 1944 which helped turn the conflict in the Allies’ favour.
