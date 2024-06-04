Vintage entertainment and WW2 display at Doncaster village carnival this weekend

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:28 BST
Two Doncaster villages will pay tribute to the 80th anniversary of D-Day this weekend with vintage entertainment and a World War Two display.

The annual Barnburgh and Harlington Carnival will take place on the playing fields near to Barnburgh Primary School, on Church Lane on June 8 and promises all the fun of the fair, including:

A dog show

World War II display, including old vehicles

Kitty LaMare will provide vintage music at this weekend's carnival.Kitty LaMare will provide vintage music at this weekend's carnival.
Kitty LaMare will provide vintage music at this weekend's carnival.

Entertainment from Kitty LaMare, singing an array of vintage songs

Barnburgh Primary School choir

Knottingley Silver Band

A variety of stalls including a barbecue

And so much more!

Each year the carnival raises money for village groups, including the parish church, Brownies and football club.

The carnival will run from 1pm until 4pm.

It is one of a number of events being held across Doncaster over the coming days, commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Normandy landings of World War Two in June 1944 which helped turn the conflict in the Allies’ favour.

