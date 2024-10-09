Video: Some ghoulish goings on at one Doncaster house this Halloween
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Craig Pitman of Adwick le Street has a passion for all things scary and is well known for adorning his home with some gruesome sights.
He told the Free Press: “It’s that time of year again and we’ve gone a bit bigger with more skeletons and a graveyard this year, we also have flood lights for the evenings and a smoke machine and sound bar for the big night.
"We had so many trick or treaters last year and our kids loved dishing out all the sweets, hope for many more this year.”
It took Craig two days to complete his masterpiece and everyone is welcome to go along and take a look at the display, if you dare, it is at 4 St Laurence Court, Adwick le Street, DN6 7FD.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.