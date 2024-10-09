Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some ghoulish goings on at one Doncaster house this Halloween and everyone is invited along for the fright of their lives.

Craig Pitman of Adwick le Street has a passion for all things scary and is well known for adorning his home with some gruesome sights.

He told the Free Press: “It’s that time of year again and we’ve gone a bit bigger with more skeletons and a graveyard this year, we also have flood lights for the evenings and a smoke machine and sound bar for the big night.

"We had so many trick or treaters last year and our kids loved dishing out all the sweets, hope for many more this year.”

It took Craig two days to complete his masterpiece and everyone is welcome to go along and take a look at the display, if you dare, it is at 4 St Laurence Court, Adwick le Street, DN6 7FD.