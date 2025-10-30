Video: More spectacular haunted houses to enjoy in Doncaster this Halloween

These Doncaster houses certainly dare to scare this Halloween – with spectacular displays of decorations.

The homes – one in The Crescent, Woodlands and one in Runnymede Road, Intake are among dozens which have been decked out with ghosts, ghouls, pumpkins and skeletons in preparation for the spookiest night of the year.

All over Doncaster, we’ve been taking a look at some of the best decorated properties which you can visit.

Take a look around these latest two….if you dare!