Video: Is this Doncaster's best decorated and most terrifying Halloween house?

If you’re out and about in Doncaster this Halloween, check out this incredible house – decked from top to toe with a load of ghoulish goings on.

Stacey Atkinson, who lives in Church Lane, Cantley, has transformed her home and garden with a dramatic display of lights, decorations and even music, smoke and sound effects.

On Halloween night itself, there will be dressed up characters as well as more than 400 treat bags for youngsters.

Lights are on from 5pm to 9pm every night.