VE Day 80: Doncaster area village unveils huge plans to mark WW2 anniversary

Residents of a Doncaster area village are planning a huge bash to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day – the end of World War Two in Europe.

Belton Park Pavilion in Belton will host the event on May 10 to help bring people in the community together to mark the occasion.

A spokesperson said: “Belton Park Pavilion, in collaboration with Belton Parish Council and enthusiastic village volunteers, are thrilled to announce a spectacular VE Day 80th Anniversary celebration

"The event promises a day of community spirit, entertainment, and remembrance, transforming Belton Park into a vibrant hub of activity.”

The centrepiece of the celebration is a traditional afternoon tea, made possible by a generous grant from North Lincolnshire Council.

Initially providing 20 free places for residents over 80, the overwhelming community response has led to the purchase of additional tickets at £20, ensuring even more seniors can enjoy the special occasion free of charge.

Demonstrating their commitment to inclusivity, volunteers will also deliver afternoon tea to housebound residents across the Parish of Belton, Beltoft and Sandtoft.

Guests at the afternoon tea will be serenaded by the enchanting vocals of Marina May, while outside, families can immerse themselves in a bustling atmosphere featuring:

A live music buskers stage sponsored by Doncaster Music Festival

A sure to be memorable performance from Rock Choir

A vibrant Farmers Market

A Makers Market showcasing local crafts

A Vinted - Kids Pre-Loved Market

A selection of Inflatables for children of all ages

Engaging children’s games, supported by Isle Junior Rugby and NL Family

Traditional Fish and Chips or Burgers will be available from food trucks

A refreshing bar provided by The Crown

A demonstration and open training of lawn bowls by Belton Bowls Club.

A 1940s history display of the Isle of Axholme

A collection of artwork to celebrate VE day by the children of Belton All Saints Church of England Primary School

Vintage tractor and pre 1945 vehicle display with prizes for best presented for the

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the community together for this momentous occasion,” said chairman Anthony Temperton.

"Our volunteers have worked tirelessly to create a day that honours the past with an exhibition while celebrating the present.

"We are very proud of the community support we have received so far.”

Tiddley Peeps After School Club has generously sponsored the face painter and the Pavilion is seeking local businesses to sponsor inflatable activities for children so they can be offered free of charge.

Additional vintage vehicles (pre-1945) are welcome to join the display.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest vintage attire to add to the VE Day atmosphere.

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm at Belton Park Pavilion on May 10.

For more details and to book a place at the afternoon tea, visit www.beltonparkpavilion.org/veday