Upcoming Doncaster farmers' market to boost breast cancer charity
An upcoming Doncaster farmers’ market will boost funds for a breast cancer charity.
Following a successful three month trial, the event in Bawtry will take place on the second Sunday of the month from 10am to 4pm and will feature a wide range of stalls.
The latest event on October 12 will see fees going to the campaign Visit Bawtry Wear or Pink 2025 to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.
