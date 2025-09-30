Upcoming Doncaster farmers' market to boost breast cancer charity

An upcoming Doncaster farmers’ market will boost funds for a breast cancer charity.

Following a successful three month trial, the event in Bawtry will take place on the second Sunday of the month from 10am to 4pm and will feature a wide range of stalls.

The latest event on October 12 will see fees going to the campaign Visit Bawtry Wear or Pink 2025 to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Further details of the event are available here