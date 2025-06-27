Ultimate Ladies Night: Raunchy male strip show returning to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:19 BST

A raunchy male strip show is returning to Doncaster later this year after proving a smash hit with its audience.

Ultimate Ladies Night came to Wheatley’s Parklands Sports and Social Club before Christmas – and bosses have announced the show will return in October.

A spokesperson said: “Get ready, Doncaster - the Ultimate Ladies Night Show, the UK's largest show of its kind, is returning to Doncaster this October with a bigger show.

"Forget everything you think you know about a ladies' night – this is an action-packed, star-studded spectacle from start to finish, featuring the hottest male entertainers in the industry.

Ultimate Ladies Night is returning to Doncaster

"We pull out all the stops to bring you a show like no other.”

The show will also star Miss Linda Matthews, the international drag queen sensation delivering powerhouse vocals and hilarious side-splitting comedy.

“Don't miss out on the ultimate night of entertainment!"

