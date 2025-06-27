Ultimate Ladies Night: Raunchy male strip show returning to Doncaster
Ultimate Ladies Night came to Wheatley’s Parklands Sports and Social Club before Christmas – and bosses have announced the show will return in October.
A spokesperson said: “Get ready, Doncaster - the Ultimate Ladies Night Show, the UK's largest show of its kind, is returning to Doncaster this October with a bigger show.
"Forget everything you think you know about a ladies' night – this is an action-packed, star-studded spectacle from start to finish, featuring the hottest male entertainers in the industry.
"We pull out all the stops to bring you a show like no other.”
The show will also star Miss Linda Matthews, the international drag queen sensation delivering powerhouse vocals and hilarious side-splitting comedy.
“Don't miss out on the ultimate night of entertainment!"
