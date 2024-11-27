Ultimate Ladies Night: Raunchy male strip show coming to Doncaster this Christmas

A raunchy male strip show dubbed the ‘ultimate ladies’ night’ is coming to Doncaster this Christmas.

The Christmas Cracker show, which will be held at Wheatley’s Parklands Sports and Social Club, is described as “the most explosive event of the year” and will feature a troupe of hunky male performers, drag queen superstar Miss Betty Bangs as well as world famous circus stars defying gravity and logic.

There will also be sizzling dance performances, tantalizing lap dances, outrageous raffles and, according to a spokesperson, surprises that will make your jaw drop!

The spokesperson added: “This is not your average night out. This is an experience you’ll be talking about for years.

“Tickets are flying. Grab yours now before its too late.”

“Side effects may include uncontrollable excitement, non-stop smiling, and the time of your life.”

The 18+ show will take place on December 12 from 8pm.

