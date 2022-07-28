This Sunday, July 31, will be the first even since 2019 due to COVID-19.

The Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft is an accredited museum housing the world’s largest collection of preserved trolleybuses.

Why not pay a visit this weekend?

As well as a large selection of trolleybuses giving rides, there will be a large display of vintage cars, buses and bicycles going back to the 1920’s – so far over 90 vehicles have been entered. There will also be free bus tours of the local area, a jazz band, a real ale beer tent and a transport flea market.

For more information check the Trolleybus Museum website www.sandtoft.org or call on 01724 711846.

*Founded on its present site in 1969 to house, restore and run trolleybuses when they were fast disappearing from Britain’s streets, The Trolleybus Museum has grown from a handful of vehicles and now has over 50 – the largest collection of preserved trolleybuses in the world.