Trailblazing campaigners to be guests of honour at UK Pride in Doncaster

The popular open access operator Hull Trains is proud to be enabling two trailblazing LGBTQI+ campaigners to attend UK Pride in Doncaster as part of the company’s support for the annual event.

The story of Mike Jackson and Jonathan Blake inspired the hit 2014 film Pride – which depicts a group of lesbian and gay activists who raised money to help families affected by the British miners’ strike in 1984.

This year, on the 40th anniversary of the strike, Mike and Jonathan will be guests of honour at UK Pride in Doncaster. Hull Trains is proud to be a key supporter of the event, which takes place on the Town Field on Saturday 10th August 2024.

To celebrate the partnership, the community focused business has also specially decorated one of its trains with the striking UK Pride in Doncaster logo.

Dominic Russell (HT), Jenny Dewsnap (Pride), Jonathan Blake and Mike Jackson (left to right)

Mike and Jonathan will be attending a special showing of Pride, as well as taking part in the parade which will start on Duke Street at 10:30. Other highlights on the day include performances from popular dance company Punjabi Roots and drag queen Shania Pain.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re delighted that Mike and Jonathan will be our guests of honour when they travel to Doncaster Pride with Hull Trains later this month. The event is sure to be one of the highlights of the year and I’m particularly proud that we’ve been able to specially decorate one of our trains to mark the occasion.

“Here at Hull Trains, we’re always keen to support the communities on our route from Beverley to London. In addition to our support for Doncaster Pride, we’ve also recently partnered with the hugely successful Pride in Hull.”

Mike said: “There is no greater pride for any LGBTQI+ person than taking part in a Pride march. That is especially true this year, because Doncaster has the honour of hosting UK Pride which will be led by our allies from the former mining communities.

The Hull Trains onboard team show their support for Doncaster Pride

Jonathan added: “We can’t wait to mark the 40th anniversary of the strike and the historic solidarity made between the miners and the LGBTQI+ community. Arriving in style in a specially decorated Hull Trains carriage tops it all off and we’re very grateful for their support.”

Jenny Dewsnap, Chair of Doncaster Pride, said: “We’re thrilled to have Mike and Jonathan joining us in Doncaster. Hull Trains have helped us to mark the 40th anniversary and our UK Pride year here in Doncaster with two people who made a huge difference. The story told in the movie is one of solidarity between two unlikely allies, a solidarity that’s still strong today 40 years on.”

Doncaster Pride is expected to once again attract thousands of people from across the region, including those from areas served by Hull Trains such as Howden, Selby, Retford and Doncaster as well as some from London, taking advantage of the direct services between the city and London King’s Cross.