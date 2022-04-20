Tickhill Castle hosts its annual open day in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The ancient monument of Tickhill Castle is one of the oldest Norman Motte and Bailey 11th century castles in Britain, with a unique 11thC gatehouse.

The Great Motte is the highest early Norman Motte in England, of one build, completed soon after the conquest of 1066.

The monument is only open once a year to visitors who wish to enjoy the remains and grounds, where nearly a 1,000 years of history has been made. The house is not open to the

Tickhill Castle open day

public.

Gates open at 2pm, last entry 4.30pm and admission is £4 for adults, £2 for childen, aged from four years to 16.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce that Browns at the Buttercross of Tickhill will be providing a tempting assortment of delicacies for the day.

"Come hungry as there will be a range of foods; both traditional and modern.”