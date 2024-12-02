Tickets now on sale for first ever national Grassroots Show.

A national event, to support and celebrate grassroots sport has officially launched and will be heading to the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) next summer.

The National Grassroots Show 2025, (Football Edition) is the brainchild of Doncaster based Grassroots Events Ltd in partnership with GSA Ltd (Grassroots Sports Association).

GSA Ltd work with grassroots footballers and their families to ensure they are supported financially and medically if an injury does happen - ensuring life can continue.

The event that will bring together grassroots football clubs, officials, coaches, players and their families, all under one roof offers a weekend (19th and 20th July) of football fun, education and exhibiting.

Visitors will get the chance to listen to former and current topflight footballers, coaches, managers and scouts on the main stage, as they talk about their careers; successes and challenges they’ve faced along the way, and give advice to the next budding, Jill Scott or Phil Foden!

Seminars will run throughout the weekend, covering key topics including how to analyse performance, health and wellbeing techniques alongside skills workshops for grassroots players to get involved in and pick up key techniques to influence their own game.

A large-scale exhibition will also be running across the two-day event, offering six key zones: Girls & Women, Health & Wellness, Community, Trade innovation, Coaching & Training and Technology, all offering key products and services to visitors from across the UK.

Louise Prestwich, CEO and Founder of Grassroots Events Ltd said: “Our mission with this event is to give something back to the grassroots football community. By offering the footballers of the future the opportunity to speak to heroes, scouts, test out some of the latest football technology and purchase football related products all under one roof.”

Tickets cost just £15 each for the event are now on sale and can be purchased via the event website: www.thenationalgrassrootsshow.co.uk.

Louise concludes: “We are also giving back to grassroots clubs with a proportion of all ticket sales being donated back in credits to purchase products from any exhibitor attending. We all know how expensive football kit and equipment can be for clubs with next to no budget.”

Follow the event website and social media platforms for the latest information on guest attendees, seminars and workshops!