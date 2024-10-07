Thrilling half-term adventures await in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is excited to announce a packed schedule of events and special offers for the upcoming October half-term break at the Dome.

From Halloween parties, prehistoric encounters and spooky fun, families can look forward to a week filled with excitement, adventure, and great value.

On Sunday 27 October the activities are kickstarted when Jurassic Earth, an interactive 75-minute family show featuring realistic dinosaur animatronics, comes to the Dome with two shows at 12pm and 3pm. Tickets need to be pre booked.

A Family Glow Ride is also set to take place starting at the Cycle Track on Tuesday 29 October from 5-7pm. At £3 per person, and an additional £3 if bike hire is also needed, this event is suitable for all ages with various bike options available and everyone will be provided with a glowstick to light up the night!

Ice skating fun at the Dome

Next, there is a Halloween Extravaganza on Thursday 31 October including a magician, Halloween stilt performers and UV Glow face painting from 12pm - 3pm. This will be followed by Halloween Parties at the Ice Caps from 2pm-3.30pm and in the Playzone from 4.30pm – 6.30pm.

Intensive Ice Skating Lessons will also take place which includes three one-hour ice skating sessions for all budding Torvill and Dean’s! These take place on 29 October, 31 October and 1 November costing £30 in total.

Special Offers include a 20% discount when booking Big Splash and Ice Skating together, Sunday Carvery deals at Big Splash and Ice Caps and Family Pizza Deal on Sunday evenings.

In addition, during the week starting Monday 21 October, there are extra swim Big Splash sessions on at 11am and 1pm everyday and Ice Skating at 12pm, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm.

And not forgetting an array of daily activities throughout the holidays at DCLT venues across the city including Big Splash sessions, inflatable sessions, Ice Caps skating, Playzone adventures and family cycle track rides.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT said: "We're thrilled to offer such a diverse range of activities for families this October. From the excitement of Jurassic Earth to our spooky Halloween celebrations, there's something for everyone to enjoy during the half-term break."

For more information and to book activities, please visit: www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/october-half-term.

