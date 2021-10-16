There and back along the River Don with Doncaster Ramblers

Meeting at the outside the Three Horseshoe Pub

Today we did just that, and what’s more we were an all-girl crew, except me the honorary bloke who knew the route.

We met outside the Three Horseshoe Pub, sometime home to Rambler meetings, then headed across the road to the side of the VW Showroom on the North Bridge where the route began. Easy to follow with the river on one side and security fencing on the other, but it wasn’t long before we were on the embankment with views across the flood plain, now filled with grazing cows. While on the river, a motor cruiser, and two canoeists enjoyed the water.

Passing through the hamlet of Newton we made steady progress around the broad sweep of the Don on its way from Sprotbrough and beyond.

It was an all ladies Ramble today

Talking about beyond, we had with us today two members of Dearne Valley Ramblers (must reciprocate and walk with them one day) as well as two newbies on their second taster walk. It’s a joy to welcome everyone, including of course the regulars who are there come what may.

It wasn’t long before passing under two railway bridges we picked up the T.P.T and the inevitable slew of cyclists.

Coffee from the van and a couple of empty benches awaited at Sprotbrough Bridge for our ten-minute breather, where we watched a canal boat manoeuvring and two paddleboarders paddle. Ready to set off on the return leg we had to cross the bridge then climb though the woods to reach, the footpath at the top. Following this through the undergrowth while avoiding trip hazards and low branches was no mean feat but we made it safely to reach the park and playing fields in Hexthorpe. Continuing along Urban Road then over St James Bridge we were on our way back to the heart, well the railway station, and interchange at least, so maybe Doncaster’s nervous system. Once out of the hustle and bustle of people on the move it was a quick left turn up a spiral staircase and over the bridge back to the start. At 7.5miles and three hours 15 minutes, a little longer than our normal “short walks” but enjoyable non the less.

Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.