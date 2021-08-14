The magic of walking under a canopy of trees

It’s always magical under a canopy of leaves and branches,

Harry and Amelia’s mums say they struggle but who wouldn’t carrying an extra kilo or two? Thanks mums for coming back. Today we also welcome for the first time an ex-half marathon runner, a professional cellist, and someone whose followed us on Facebook for months and is dipping a toe today.

The walk began with a short zig zag to get behind houses then a steady one-mile climb of 260ft to reach the base of what must be “The Crags” although there was little evidence of an

escarpment but there are some great views towards Mexborough and beyond to be had.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking is for all ages

The route continued with a gentle decent to cross Hill Top Road. Thus far we have been walking on tarmac, but suddenly entered woods, and walking in mud. It’s always magic under a canopy of leaves and branches, but all to soon we exited onto Denaby Lane in Old Denaby, taking a left then right (by the phone box) to reach after a couple of hundred metres a railway footbridge, followed by another over the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation.

This stretch of the River Don runs parallel with the canal, and our footpath was smack bang in the middle and the perfect spot for elevenses.

Continuing under the Doncaster Road A6023, we made a

clockwise loop to get up and over the bridge and enter Pastures Road on the right. After 100m an opening on the right gives access to the canal towpath, which we enjoyed far too briefly before making a left turn though the grounds of The Pastures Hotel to end back on the main road.

Sticking to the pavement we continued along Pastures Road to a gate and fingerpost right, which took us along the Trans-Pennine Trail over a foot bridge, passing the old Earth Centre now a children’s education and activity centre.

With our eyes on the prize we turned right to cross first the river Don, then the railway at Conisbrough Station and

finally a short climb up Windsor Road.

Thirteen (plus two) set off and thirteen (plus two) returned on this five and three quarter mile circular ramble of two hours 40 minutes.

Rules continue to change regarding outdoor exercise and group activity so please visit our website Doncaster Ramblers for latest, including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook Doncaster Ramblers for details of past Rambler outings.