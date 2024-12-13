The Grinch is coming to Frenchgate in Doncaster this weekend - here's how to see him

Whoville magic will come to Doncaster this weekend – with a special appearance by The Grinch at the city’s Frenchgate shopping centre.

The mall will be transformed into the whimsical world this festive season, with special appearances by The Grinch and Cindy Lou scheduled for December 14 and 15.

Visitors will have three opportunities each day to experience the magic, with 30-minute performances scheduled at 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, and 1:30 PM.

The interactive experience will feature the infamous green creature himself, alongside the cheerful Cindy Lou, offering families the perfect opportunity for memorable holiday photos and festive entertainment.

Santa's Grotto is also open in Frenchgate until December 24, where children can meet Father Christmas in his winter wonderland, share their Christmas wishes, and receive a special gift.

Ian Leech, Marketing Manager at Frenchgate, said: "I am delighted that we get to bring the magic of Whoville to Frenchgate once again. The Grinch appearances have become a cherished tradition in previous years, so we're excited to welcome families to experience the Grinch and Cindy Lou’s mischief!

“The event is part of Frenchgate's larger Christmas celebration, which includes special holiday promotions and festive activities throughout the shopping centre. I look forward to seeing everyone in Frenchgate over the Christmas period.”

For more information about what’s on at Frenchgate, visit https://www.frenchgateshopping.co.uk/latest/whats-on

The Grinch character originates from 1957 children’s book, How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr Seuss and has been adapated for film and television many times, including the classic Jim Carrey movie.