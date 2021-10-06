The Doncaster Big Bang Firework display is back bigger and better than ever for 2021

This is an event you cannot miss with entry priced at just £3 when purchased in advance* and £5 for standard entry on the day. Children under one metre can enter for free!

DNA card and Purple Voucher membership card** holders can purchase tickets for £2.

Want to save even more? You can purchase the Purple Vouchers and ticket bundle for just £6 - this includes entry to Big Bang and a 2021 Purple Vouchers book.

The night sky above Doncaster will be awash with colour

If you want to come along with your friends, why not book a group ticket (there must be minimum of nine people within the group) for just £2 per ticket?

All the above ticket options are available until 5pm, Thursday November 4.

To purchase tickets in advance, call 01302 762576 or go to tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk.

You can also watch the display in luxury with the Big Bang hospitality package including a one course meal.

There will be plenty to see and do for all ages

The hospitality package cost just £25 and you can book by contacting the commercial team at [email protected]

The doors for this vibrant display open at 5pm. The sky will be lit up with the children’s display at 6.30pm followed by the main show at 8.45pm and the entertainment commences with the Roger Tuby and Son funfair with loads of great attractions, including the fans' favourite dodgems.

This event also offers the chance for friends and family to get involved in seasonal festivities, indulge in street food and confectionaries whilst enjoying the fireworks and rides.

*Must be purchased on or prior to Thursday November 4.

All the fun of the fair at this year's event

**Purple Voucher membership card holders must purchase their ticket in person from the Club Doncaster Box Office.

