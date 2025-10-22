The 10 best things to do in Doncaster, according to TripAdvisor

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 10:19 BST
The ten best things to do in Doncaster according to TripAdvisor have been revealed – and some of the results may surprise you.

Using recent data from the travel reviews website, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery compiled its Doncaster Attraction Report, which looks at the highest reviewed things to do in Doncaster according to Trip Advisor.

Topping the list was Bawtry Paintball and Laser Fields.

Top 10 rated Doncaster attractions, according to Trip Advisor

The top 10 things to do in Doncaster have been revealed.
  1. Bawtry Paintball & Laser Fields
  2. Reptile Rendezvous & Furry Friends
  3. Enigma Rooms Doncaster
  4. Play Valley - Doncaster
  5. South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum
  6. Cusworth Hall and Park
  7. Brodsworth Hall and Gardens
  8. Conisbrough Castle
  9. Smile Thai Massage Therapy
  10. Yorkshire Wildlife Park

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery went onto Trip Advisor and then looked at the highest ranked attractions in Doncaster based on their ‘Traveller Ranking’, which ranks places of interest and/or tour operators on based on traveller reviews in accordance with the Popularity Index (quality, recency and quantity of reviews).

