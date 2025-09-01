Take a train journey into history on Doncaster area peatland railway

A rare glimpse of the region’s history is set to go on display – with train rides on one of the Doncaster area’s most unusual railways.

The Crowle Peatland Railway, which is based on Crowle Moors, will be hosting Heritage Open Days on September 13-14 and September 20-21 with two weekends of immersive, family-friendly events celebrating the region’s unique industrial legacy.

Sessions will take place from 10am to 4pm on all days and admission is free with no booking required.

Nestled on the edge of Crowle Moors, the railway offers visitors a rare glimpse into the world of peat extraction and narrow-gauge railways that once crisscrossed the Humberhead Levels. The Heritage Open Days weekends will feature:

Train rides to Turf Moor Halt – Experience the restored railway line through the moors

Talks and presentations – Talks about the history of peat extraction and the railways on the moors at 11 am and 2 pm each day.

Book & DVD sale – Browse railway and transport books and DVDs

Moorside Café – Enjoy refreshments in a relaxed heritage setting

“This is more than a railway—it’s a living story of how people shaped and were shaped by the land,” said a spokesperson for Crowle Peatland Railway. “We’re excited to welcome visitors of all ages to discover the heritage beneath their feet and the tracks that carried it forward.”

The event is part of the national Heritage Open Days initiative, England’s largest festival of history and culture. Crowle Peatland Railway’s volunteers have worked tirelessly to restore the railway and preserve the stories of the moors for future generations.