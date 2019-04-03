Take a tea break to raise vital funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is urging people to pop the kettle on to raise much needed funds for one of its vital services.

The hospice has launched its Tea Break campaign to raise the funds it needs to provide wellbeing services specialist palliative care and support to North Lincolnshire patients who are living with life-limiting illnesses.

To support the campaign, Volunteer Jill Perry, who was nominated and voted by her colleagues to be Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s Volunteer of the Year 2018, has provided her fail safe scone recipe, as well as some of her other homemade favourites to provide Tea Breakers with inspiration.

Jill, 80, said: “I’ve been volunteering with Lindsey Lodge Hospice in a wide variety of roles for over 10 years, so I know at first-hand how important their work is – not just to patients, but their families and carers too.” Tea Break events are on May 1 and 24, 10am to 11.30pm. To hold a Tea Break visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk website or call the Fundraising Team on 01724 270835.