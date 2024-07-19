Summer fun for all ages at Doncaster Dome with a dynamic Dino day and special Superhero sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Dome is gearing up for a summer of fun as the leisure venue gets ready to become the ultimate summer destination for families from across the region.

The Dome, managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), will welcome thousands of visitors over the summer months, offering a diverse range of activities and special events throughout the school holidays

On August 24, a dynamic Dino Day will feature free meet-and-greets with prehistoric beasts. Superhero Days are on August 7, 8, 21, and 22, and visitors are invited to don their best superhero costumes. A Hawaiian-themed day is planned for August 31, promising a tropical twist to the summer fun.

Steve Parker, Group Attractions Manager at DCLT, said: "We're thrilled to offer an action-packed summer programme that caters to all interests and ages. From our exciting holiday day camps to themed events and daily activities, there's something for everyone at the Dome this summer."

Summer fun at the Dome

Running every Tuesday and Wednesday from July 30 to August 28, the holiday day camps offer children a full day of fun from 9.30am to 3pm. Priced at £35 per child, with discounts for siblings, the camps include breakfast, ice skating, lunch, cycling, and team games.

The Dome's popular Big Splash swimming sessions and ice skating continue daily, with a 'Big Day Out' combo offers a saving of 20 percent when booking both activities together.

Off-peak dry sports activities are available Monday to Friday, and the Playzone offers daily sessions for younger children.

For cycling enthusiasts, the Dome's cycle track offers sessions for all abilities, including themed 'Ride parties' throughout August. These range from Clancy Briggs pedal sessions to family superhero rides and even a back-to-school ride on August 29.

Ice skating at the Dome

"We've designed our summer programme to provide affordable, engaging activities for the whole family. With our range of summer offers, including swim and meal deals, we're making it easier than ever for families to enjoy quality time together without breaking the bank,” added Steve.

For more information and to book activities, please visit: www.the-dome.co.uk