Summer Artisan and Craft Fayre returns to Lakeside Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster’s popular Artisan and Craft Fayre is set to return to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this weekend (Saturday, August 3).

The much-loved event will feature an array of unique handmade goods and delicious treats, with a variety of stalls sure to delight every visitor. The Fayre will showcase products from local makers, bakers, and creators, offering everything from artisan cheeses, chutneys, and crackers to handcrafted jewellery and wooden toys.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager, said: “Our popular Artisan and Craft Fayre is returning this weekend, and we are pleased to offer some fantastic stalls with great craft items and some delicious summer foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Artisan and Craft Fayre attracts visitors from both the local area and further afield, and it has built a strong following. Customers love exploring the stalls to find unique and handcrafted items, and we are dedicated to offering a fantastic shopping experience with great deals and special offers from our stores.”

Artisan Fayre at Lakeside Village

The Artisan and Craft Fayre will run from 9:30am to 5pm.