Summer Artisan and Craft Fayre returns to Lakeside Village
The much-loved event will feature an array of unique handmade goods and delicious treats, with a variety of stalls sure to delight every visitor. The Fayre will showcase products from local makers, bakers, and creators, offering everything from artisan cheeses, chutneys, and crackers to handcrafted jewellery and wooden toys.
Lyndsey Parry, centre manager, said: “Our popular Artisan and Craft Fayre is returning this weekend, and we are pleased to offer some fantastic stalls with great craft items and some delicious summer foods.
“The Artisan and Craft Fayre attracts visitors from both the local area and further afield, and it has built a strong following. Customers love exploring the stalls to find unique and handcrafted items, and we are dedicated to offering a fantastic shopping experience with great deals and special offers from our stores.”
The Artisan and Craft Fayre will run from 9:30am to 5pm.
