String of activities planned as Remake Learning Days Festival returns to Doncaster

Doncaster businesses and organisations are coming together to welcome Remake Learning Days back to Doncaster this May.

The Doncaster Remake Learning Days Festival is a series of family-friendly, free and low cost events taking place over ten days, including May half term, to offer fun and engaging learning opportunities right across Doncaster.

It’s part of wider international festival of learning designed to inspire people of all ages to and find a love of learning again.

Remake Learning is an initiative that started in America to inspire minds and spark curiosity by bringing learning outside of the classroom.

The Remake Learning Festival is returning to Doncaster.

It celebrates the great assets we have in our communities and showcases the diverse range of talent and opportunities right on our doorsteps.

The festival will see a range of events hosted across Doncaster in collaboration with the voluntary sector, businesses and organisations, with themed events around science and technology, outdoor learning and sport, arts, crafting and making, youth voice, professional development, history and culture and much more.

As the festival makes its’ return this year, organisers are anticipating a huge success with the ‘Night at the Museum’ event already sold out.

Taking place on Thursday 23 May, 4pm-7pm at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, watch as the museum comes to life after hours, try out some festival taster events, see a steam engine up close and learning something new about the city of Doncaster at this family-friendly, free event.

Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Councillor Lani-Mae Ball said: “Doncaster is a fantastic city with so much to offer in terms of skills and opportunities.

"Whilst traditional education plays a huge part in shaping and inspiring our young people, we want to make use of the diverse and wonderful assets we have here, and expose people to new experiences, which might inspire them to take up new hobbies, discover new skills or even spark an interest in a future career.

“Remake Learning Days is all about unlocking curiosity and we want everyone to approach each session with a ‘give it a go’ attitude.

“Working together with Doncaster’s third sector, businesses and organisations, the second Doncaster Remake Learning Days Festival will offer inclusive and accessible opportunities for people of all ages across Doncaster and we would encourage everyone to take advantage and join a session over the 10-day event.

“We are so excited to bring Remake Learning Days back to Doncaster – it’s all part of a wider piece of work we are working collaboratively on to change the face of education and skills in our city.”