Story of Doncaster man who became sculptor to Queen Victoria under spotlight

A Doncaster stonemason who went from humble beginnings to become sculptor to Queen Victoria, is the subject of an illustrated talk next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The illustrated talk at Mexborough and District Heritage Society will be held on Wednesday 26 February when Society president, Marion Allen will outline the extraordinary story of Robert Glassby.

Born in 1835 and the eldest son of a stonemason, he was raised by his grandfather – Robert Glassby senior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The young Robert was encouraged by John Reed, of Mexborough Rock Pottery, to progress from his life as a stonemason to attend Sheffield School of Art and study in Paris, becoming a sculptor at an early age,” said Mrs Allen.

The life of Robert Glassby will come under the spotlight at a talk by Marion Allen.

“He spent most of his career as first assistant to the foremost sculptors of the 19th century, ultimately becoming sculptor to Queen Victoria in 1890,” added Marion, who taught ceramics and business studies at Mexbrough Grammar School from 1972 to 1986.

“By the time of his death in 1892, Glassby had created and contributed to some of the country’s most prominent sculptures, including the Albert Memorial, the figure of Richard Coeur de Lion outside the House of Lords, and many well known royal figures at Osborne House, Windsor Castle and the Royal Mausoleum at Frogmore.”

His son William J J Glassby wrote ‘Memorials of Old Mexborough’ and Robert E Glassby, also a sculptor, created the figure of St John above the church porch, both in 1893, the year after their father’s death.

The event will take place at Mexborough Athletic Club, New Oxford Street, from 7.30pm. Admission £1.50 society members, £2.50 non-members.