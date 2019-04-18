Still time to register for the Lindsey Lodge Hospice Glow Walk fundraiser around Scunthorpe

Fundraisers keen to help Lindsey Lodge Hospice still have chance to sign up for its annual Glow Walk with a sign up day at Tesco Extra in Scunthorpe on May 10.

The Glow Walk, setting off from the hospice, is a 10 mile route around Scunthorpe from 8pm on June 14.

Walkers setting off on Lindsey Lodge Hospices Glow Walk 2018

In a bid to beat last year’s fundraising total of £27,000, the charity-run Hospice is hoping to sign up 500 participants, and it’s already more than half way there thanks to early bird bookings on its website, so now the Lindsey Lodge team are taking the show on the road.

Lindsey Lodge head of fundraising, Tom Moody, said: “In 2010, 500 walkers raised a fantastic £50,000 for us, so we’d love to repeat that in 2019.”

Tom added: “Every penny raised by our Glow Walkers goes towards providing our specialist care, and Lindsey Lodge is now supporting more people than ever in its 26 year history.

“Last year we saw a 65 percent uplift in the number of admissions to our Inpatient Unit, as well as a 22% increase in the number of attendances to our Bereavement and Counselling Service, so fundraising makes a significant contribution towards our £3.5 million running costs.”

Registration for the Glow Walk costs £12,50 per person for the event and is open now to men and women of all ages, as well as young people aged 13 and over, as long as they are accompanied by a responsible adult. Sign up at Tesco Extra on May 10 from 10am to 4pm. or visit www.lindseylodgehopsice.org.uk website.