Steampunk fans set to descend on Doncaster for annual Victorian spectacular

The Doncaster Steampunk Spectacular will take place in the Market Place on May 28, followed by an evening Masquerade Ball at the Mansion House.

By day you can expect lots of fun and exciting activities and events across Doncaster town centre with a steampunk specialised market and entertainment around the Corn Exchange.

This will be followed by an evening masquerade ball at the Mansion House when steampunk fans will be sporting their outfits in the glamour of one of Doncaster’s most historic buildings.

The masquerade ball is £25 per ticket and includes:

A delicious hot buffet and sweets with vegetarian and vegan options.

Fabulous live musical entertainment.

Splendid steampunk fun.

Dancing until late.

For further information and to buy tickets email [email protected]