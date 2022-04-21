Steampunk fans set to descend on Doncaster for annual Victorian spectacular

Steampunk fans are set to dress up in all their finery next month as Doncaster plays host to a colourful cavalcade of characters.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 1:48 pm

The Doncaster Steampunk Spectacular will take place in the Market Place on May 28, followed by an evening Masquerade Ball at the Mansion House.

By day you can expect lots of fun and exciting activities and events across Doncaster town centre with a steampunk specialised market and entertainment around the Corn Exchange.

This will be followed by an evening masquerade ball at the Mansion House when steampunk fans will be sporting their outfits in the glamour of one of Doncaster’s most historic buildings.

Doncaster will play host to a steampunk spectacular next month.

The masquerade ball is £25 per ticket and includes:

A delicious hot buffet and sweets with vegetarian and vegan options.

Fabulous live musical entertainment.

Splendid steampunk fun.

Dancing until late.

For further information and to buy tickets email [email protected]

The fair will take place from noon in the Market Place.

DoncasterVictorian