Stars of Robot Wars returning to Doncaster for action-packed high-octane show

Robot Wars stars are returning to Doncaster for Extreme Robots.

Stars of hit TV series Robot Wars are returning to Doncaster this year for an action-packed two-day high octane show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extreme Robots will take place at The Dome on April 26 and 27 and will feature a host of household names from the show which sees robots do battle against each other with an array of weapons inside a specially built arena.

The Extreme Robots 2025 UK Tour will makes its' return to Doncaster when showgoers will be able to see the likes of larger than life house robots including Matilda, Sgt Bash and Eruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robot Wars and Battlebots icons will return to the Extreme Arena alongside superstar robots like Thor, Gabriel, Growler and Major Damage.

Demand for the exciting weekend of action and destruction last year saw platinum tickets for the event sell out in just one week.

A spokesperson said: “See the stars of Robot Wars return in 2025 for Extreme Robots Live.

“Extreme Robots is Europe’s biggest and best robot combat show. Robots ready to battle inside the Extreme Arena for two hours of incredible action for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And for the first time ever in Doncaster, you’ll also be a part of a live filmed event for Extreme Robots TV!”

Get your tickets now at www.extremerobots.co.uk/tickets.

First screened in 1998, Robot Wars sees teams of amateur and professional roboteers operating their own constructed remote controlled robots to fight against each other in an arena formed of steel and bullet proof glass fitted with arena hazards and containing areas occupied by hostile and heavier House Robots.