Star of TV's The Chase to host quiz night at Doncaster city centre pub
A star of hit ITV show The Chase is hosting a quiz night at a Doncaster city centre pub.
Shaun Wallace, known as The Dark Destroyer, will come to The Temple in the Market Place on October 9 to host a spectacular quiz night.
The event, dubbed “not your average quiz night” will take place from 7pm.
There will be a huge grand prize up for grabs and meet and greet with the star.
Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from www.thetempledoncaster.co.uk