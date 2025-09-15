Star of TV's The Chase to host quiz night at Doncaster city centre pub

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:54 BST
A star of hit ITV show The Chase is hosting a quiz night at a Doncaster city centre pub.

Shaun Wallace, known as The Dark Destroyer, will come to The Temple in the Market Place on October 9 to host a spectacular quiz night.

The event, dubbed “not your average quiz night” will take place from 7pm.

There will be a huge grand prize up for grabs and meet and greet with the star.

Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from www.thetempledoncaster.co.uk

