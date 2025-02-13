Sports legends Carl Fogarty and Ricky Hatton coming to Doncaster

Two of Britain’s most popular sporting stars are coming to Doncaster to shed light on their incredible careers.

Motorcycling champ Carl “Foggy” Fogarty and boxing icon Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton will both appear at The Dome in April.

First up will be seven time world champion and Superbike racing legend who will be in the city on April 5.

A spokesperson said: “Foggy is renowned for simply being a champion.

"His win at all costs mentality and attitude has earned him both plaudits and critics throughout his career.

"Renowned for his gutsy, aggressive style and unmatched, fierce determination Foggy has won 59 races and four World Superbike Championships.”

Those Superbike Championship wins came in 1994, 1995, 1998 and 1999 respectively.

"Off the track, Carl has become a TV personality and was famously crowned the King of the Jungle in ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2014.

On the night, he will start at the beginning of his career on the track, right the way through to his retirement in the year 2000.

"There is no topic off limits with Foggy and we look forward to welcoming you to what promises to be an outstanding evening.”

Then on Friday 11 April it will be the turn of boxing favourite Hatton.

Competing between 1997 and 2012, during his boxing career he held multiple world championships in the light-welterweight division, and one at welterweight.

In 2005 he was named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine, the Boxing Writers Association of America, and ESPN.

In 2000, Hatton won the British light-welterweight title, followed by the World Boxing Union (WBU) title the following year; he made a record fifteen successful defences of the latter from 2001 to 2004.

He reached the pinnacle of his career in 2005 by defeating Kostya Tszyu for the International Boxing Federation (IBF), Ring and lineal titles. This was followed up later that year with a victory over Carlos Maussa to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) title (Super version), thereby becoming a unified light-welterweight world champion.

Making his welterweight debut in 2006, Hatton won a tough fight against WBA champion Luis Collazo to win a world title in his second weight class.

A return to light-welterweight in 2007 saw him win the vacant IBF title for a second time, as well as the International Boxing Organization (IBO) title. In the same year, Hatton had his career first defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an attempt to win the World Boxing Council (WBC), Ring and lineal welterweight titles. This defeat took a severe toll on Hatton's wellbeing, as did a second defeat in 2009 when he lost his IBO, Ring and lineal light-welterweight titles to Manny Pacquiao.

He has been lauded as one of the most beloved and popular British boxers of all time, with a raucous fan base that travelled in their tens of thousands across the Atlantic to support him.

Tickets for both shows are available now from The Dome box office website