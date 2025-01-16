Spectacular stunts as Planet Circus OMG announces return to Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Planet Circus OMG will be back in the city later this year with its OMG Stunts show, which will be held at Doncaster Racecourse in April.
The big top spectacular will see crowds wowed with monster truck Red Thunder, as well as series of death-defying motorcycle stunts as well as other hair-raising and nerve jangling moments for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
The show will take place from April 3 to Apri 13l, with early bird tickets already on sale, priced at £6.99.
Performance times are 2pm and 6pm weekdays, 1pm, 3.30pm and 6pm on Saturdays, 1pm and 3.30pm on Sunday 6 April and 2pm on Sunday 13 April.
The site will be cash only, organisers have announced.
For more details and tickets, please visit www.planetcircusomg.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.