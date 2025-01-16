Spectacular stunts as Planet Circus OMG announces return to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stunt show spectacular packed with thrills and spills and jaw-dropping moments as on the cards as a popular touring circus announces its return to Doncaster.

Planet Circus OMG will be back in the city later this year with its OMG Stunts show, which will be held at Doncaster Racecourse in April.

The big top spectacular will see crowds wowed with monster truck Red Thunder, as well as series of death-defying motorcycle stunts as well as other hair-raising and nerve jangling moments for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

The show will take place from April 3 to Apri 13l, with early bird tickets already on sale, priced at £6.99.

Planet Circus OMG is returning to Doncaster.

Performance times are 2pm and 6pm weekdays, 1pm, 3.30pm and 6pm on Saturdays, 1pm and 3.30pm on Sunday 6 April and 2pm on Sunday 13 April.

The site will be cash only, organisers have announced.

For more details and tickets, please visit www.planetcircusomg.uk