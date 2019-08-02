Skaters grab their boards as new Skate Park opens at Doncaster’s Adwick Leisure Complex
A new, free to use Skate Park is opening in Doncaster this weekend.
The park, funded by Woodland Speaks, is being managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust at Adwick Leisure Complex.
Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT, said: “We are thrilled to be opening this skate park in Adwick for use by the local Doncaster community. It is fantastic that Woodland Speaks were able to fund the £246,000 project for the local community.
“The skate park is a result of a community consultation run by Woodland Speaks to find out what people wanted in the local community.
“It is wonderful that we were able to meet this need and develop a space for local children and young people to skate. This fantastic new facility is the only skate part in South Yorkshire with a Parkour section.
“Skateboarding is a great, fun way to keep fit that takes a lot of skill and precision to master, giving people a good level of overall fitness and flexibility.
“The fact that it is sited at Adwick Leisure Complex means that users will also have access to the activities and services available on site.”
The course has been trialled by a group of young people from the Sprotbrough Skate Park who all said it was amazing.
Stephanie Bramhald, community manager for Woodland Speaks, a local trust, funded by the National Lottery, said: “We are extremely pleased to have been able to fund this new facility for young people in our area.
“We asked what people wanted to see funding spent on and a Skate Park was very high up on people’s wish lists.
“We’ve already had lots of positive comments from children and young people who are saying that they can’t wait for it to open and it’s going to be great that they can walk to this new park.”
The Skate Park officially opens this Sunday at 11am and will be open daily. Visit www.dclt.co.uk for times and updates.