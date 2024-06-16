Signed Doncaster Rovers and Manchester United memorabilia up for grabs at pub's family fun day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Signed Doncaster Rovers shirts and a signed Manchester United flag will be up for grabs at a popular Doncaster pub’s family fun day later this year.

The Cumberland will be staging the event on August 24 between 11am and 7pm with music from a DJ, stalls, a raffe, tombola, face painting, food and drink, a bouncy castle and more.

The event aims to raise money for cancer charity Macmillan and in addition to football goodies the £5 tickets also offer the chance for a cleaning session from Pure Shine Doncaster cleaning, a tattoo voucher from Ink Addiction, cheesecake from Nicola’s Kitchen, flowers, a £50 Hungry Horse voucher and more.

A spokesman said: “We are looking for more great prizes as well as tombola prizes."

The Cumberland is hosting a family fun day.

Anyone interested can pop into The Cumberland, which is at the junction of Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road to donate prizes and also purchase tickets for the event.