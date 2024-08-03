Second Doncaster fire station to host popular summer open day this weekend

A Doncaster fire station will open its doors for an open day this weekend.

Adwick Fire Station in Quarry Lane, Woodlands will be open between 10am to 3pm and follows on from Askern Fire Station which is hosting an open day today until 3pm.

Adwick will host a road traffic collision demonstration, a chip pan fire simulation, with chances to soak a firefghter, stalls, tea and coffee, a raffle, the chance to use hoses and much, much more for all ages.