Seaside activities will bring heaps of fun to shoppers at Lakeside Village - with sandpits and outdoor movies

The popular shopping centre will be hosting the ‘Love Summer’ event all throughout August.

Over four weeks customers will be able to enjoy seaside based activities including a sandpit and outdoor film screenings.

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “Our summer activities this year are based on the seaside.

A sandpit will be at Lakeside for children to enjoy.

“We know how much people have missed getting away and we wanted to bring a bit of summer love to Doncaster

“From August 2 to 31 there will be a special ‘By the Seashore’ area that is open daily, here customers can enjoy a sandpit, a craft area to decorate a summer themed pebble, take snaps at the seaside photo board, find Nemo, Dory and their friends and enter our competition to guess the number of seashells.

“Every Thursday there will be a free film screening at the centre.

Lakeside Village.

“We know how much our customers enjoy bringing their deck chairs down to Lakeside Village to enjoy a family favourite.

“This year’s films are, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Lion King (1994), Frozen 2 and Finding Nemo.

“Each weekend in August will be themed family fun and on the 14 and 15th we’ll be celebrating the centre’s 25th birthday, so we want all of our lovely customers to join us then for some back to the 90s fun!”

The birthday celebration will include a roller disco and a Spice Girls Tribute act.

On August 7 and 8 there will be a mariachi band and salsa dancing as well as mask making workshops and free mocktails.

August 21 and 22 will see a return of the Victoria Cross charity with their military memorabilia with uniformed re-enactors, music and displays.

The Love Summer celebration will end with a helter skelter, surf simulator and fairground rides between August 20 to 30.Di said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming customers back to the centre for our Love Summer events, we’ll be following all of the latest government guidance around social distancing and safety.

“Our centre has sanitising stations throughout and we want visitors to enjoy a safe, fun time.”

For more information click here.