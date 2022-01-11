Search is on for the most marvellous moggy

National Cat Awards

Run by the charity Cats Protection, the annual event celebrates the nation’s most marvellous moggies, with heart-warming tales of devotion, courage and companionship.

This year’s event also features a new Cat Colleagues category to honour the feline heroes who have helped their owners adjust to working from home, or have made going to work a little easier during the pandemic.

Entries open today, Tuesday January 11 and owners have until noon on Thursday March 10 to nominate their cat in one of four categories:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owain Wyn Evans is a big fan of cats

Cat Colleagues – Cats who bring joy to the workplace or make working from home a pleasure

Most Caring Cat – Cats that positively impact a person’s health or wellbeing

Furr-ever Friends – Tales of friendship between children and cats

Outstanding Rescue Cat – Fabulous felines adopted from animal charities

Helping to launch the awards, cat lover and BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans said: “I’m a big fan of cats, not just because they’re such amazing animals, but also because of the incredibly positive impact they can have on people’s lives. It’s such an honour to be helping launch the National Cat Awards, and I really hope this national celebration of our feline friends will inspire more people to welcome a cat into their lives.”

Cats Protection’s Awards organiser Kate Bunting said: “Over the past two years, the UK’s pet cats have played an even more important role in our lives – whether it’s keeping the kids’ company during home schooling, being a companion for people living alone in lockdown or simply being there during times of uncertainty.

“From chilled out cats that provide comfort and support, to the mischievous moggies that make us smile, cats undoubtedly have a special place in the hearts and homes of millions of people. We’re thrilled to once again be hosting our National Cat Awards and are looking forward to sharing many wonderful stories of moggy marvelousness!

“We hope that by celebrating some of the UK’s most incredible cats we’ll inspire more people to consider adopting a cat in 2022.”

Winners will be selected by a panel of celebrity cat lovers before being announced at a star-studded ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel on 4 August 2022.

The winner of the National Cat of the Year will inherit the title from Minty, a three-legged moggy from Holywell, Wales, who helped six-year-old Connor Raven cope with severe learning difficulties and medical conditions.

To nominate your cat, or for further information about the Awards, log on to National Cat Awards from Tuesday January 11, 2022.

To find out more about adopting a cat from Cats Protection, visit Adopt a cat

Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.