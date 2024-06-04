Scores of bikers set to descend on Doncaster pub for huge Yorkshire show

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:05 BST
Scores of bikers are set to race into Doncaster later this summer for a huge two day bike show.

The Yorkshire Bike Show will be held at The Old George Inn, Sykehouse across the weekend of June 22 and 23, featuring live music and entertainment, food and drink and lots of attractions for bike lovers.

Camping will be available at the pub, which also stages weekly bike nights for local riders, priced at £10 per person.

The two day feast of fun, which is free, will include bands, food, a bar, an ice cream van, a shooting range, tattoo artist, a wheelie machine, stalls and a bike show competition.

The Yorkshire Bike Show will be held in Sykehouse.The Yorkshire Bike Show will be held in Sykehouse.
The event has previously been held in Barnsley but has switched to Doncaster for this year’s event, which is raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Full details of the Yorkshire Bike Show are available at the pub’s website which can be found HERE

