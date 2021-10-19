Scooby Doo is making a guest appearance at Doncaster Dome this half term

Cool fans of Scooby Doo will be able to see the famous mystery solving dog at Doncaster Dome this half term.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 1:22 pm

Scooby will be making appearances at the Ice Caps on Monday October 25, 10am-4.30pm.

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who manage the Dome said: “We know that lots of families enjoy Scooby Doo, the cartoons remain extremely popular, with parents remembering watching an iteration of them in their youth and children enjoying the most up to date version of mystery solving by Scooby and his pals.

There will also be the chance to meet some superheroes

“This is a great way to enjoy some family fun time, enjoying a session on our split link ice rink and meeting one of the world’s most famous dogs!”

“On Thursday, October 21, we’ll be welcoming the superheroes back to The Dome.”

The heroes will be making a repeat appearance at the Ice Caps from 10am until 3pm.

To book tickets visit www.dclt.co.uk

