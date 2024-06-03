Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Doncaster riverside pub in an idyllic setting is to host its own mini music festival with a hint of Glastonbury.

The King William Inn at Scaftworth will play host to Scaftonbury, a day long feast of live music, food, drink and entertainment.

Tickets for the event, which gets under way at noon on July 27, are on sale now and visitors can look forward to top acts as well as tasty and tempting treats to tuck into.

Taking to the stage will be Acoustic Angels, Scarlet Kirwan, Jessica Mary Brett, Russ Parsons, Gaz Clitheroe, Automatic Fishcake, Flatcap, Automatic DJ and more.

The Food Village will return with dishes from The Pizza Shed, Succulent Swine, The Real Greek BBQ, ‘As Tha’ Got Beef and immensely popular ice cream parlour Cow Shack.

There will also be face painting, free garden games, a giant bouncy slide and bouncy castle.

Early bird discount tickets are available until Father’s Day priced as follows:

GENERAL ADMISSION:Single Adult (18+) - £25.00Single Youth (12-17) - £15.00Single Child (u12) - freeGroup of 6 - £140.00Group of 8 - £175.00Group of 10 - £200.00

VIP:Single Adult (18+) - £75.00Single Youth (12-17) - £45.00Single Child (6-11) - £35.00Single Small Child (u6 - no seat provided) - FREE!Group of 6 - £420.00Group of 8 - £525.00Group of 10 - £600.00