It is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the North Lincolnshire summer farming calendar, but there will be no Festival of the Plough held in 2019.

The first Festival of the Plough was organised in 1980 and in some form or other it has happened every year except when the foot and mouth outbreak closed down most of the countryside in 2001.

So for the first time in nearly 40 years, apart from 2001 and an enforced cancellation, the festival will not go ahead.

Festival secretary, Heidi Bellamy, said: “Further to the recent Festival of the plough committee meeting it became clear that this year’s event will not take place.”

She added: “If you are able to assist any future events with the offer of land please get in touch. Contact details are on the website. The Festival of the Plough has helped many local good causes with donations from the event.”

Over the years the festival has been held in and around Epworth at Mill Farm, at Low Burnham and even round by the Epworth Show ground. It’s current site at High Burnham farm seemed to suit the ever expanding list of attractions.

A spokesman said: “The idea for the Festival was conceived by a small group of people with a love for shire horses and days gone by, when farming and agriculture were not so frenetic and intense. This was coupled with the idea that as well as allowing people the opportunity to see shire horses and old tractors actually ploughing, it could be a good way of raising money for charity.

“It is very fitting that an event such as this takes place in the fields around Epworth, which is in the centre of the Isle of Axholme, where since the drainage of the area by the Dutch in 1627-29 it has become one of the most intensely farmed and highly productive agricultural areas in the country.”

Last year was one of the most successful shows to date with multiple attractions in its last year at High Burnham Farm where it had been staged for 12 years, with Shire horses, music, demonstrations, poultry, crafts, vintage cars, music and traditional dance, carousel and other activities. Visit www.festivaloftheplough.co.uk to offer help.