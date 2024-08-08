Roar into action as Tiger Week pounces on Lakeside Village

By Charlotte Dimond
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 16:37 GMT
Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is set to unleash a week of stripes and excitement with Tiger Week, the next instalment of their summer Wildlife Discovery activities in partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

From Monday, August 12 to Sunday, August 18, the centre will be tiger focused, offering a range of family-friendly activities and educational opportunities.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We're excited to continue our Wildlife Discovery series with Tiger Week. We’re sure that this event will be a roaring success, combining fun and education about these magnificent big cats.

"Visitors can explore our animal trail throughout the week, discovering fascinating tiger facts on our informative boards. On Saturday, August 17, we'll host special tiger-themed story time sessions and craft activities for children."

Lyndsey Parry getting ready to celebrate Tiger WeekLyndsey Parry getting ready to celebrate Tiger Week
As part of Lakeside Village's summer cinema series, a free screening of The Jungle Book will take place on Thursday, August 15, at 2pm and 5pm, featuring the fearsome tiger Shere Khan.

"Tiger Week is not just about entertainment – it's an opportunity to raise awareness about tiger conservation and support the crucial work of Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

"We encourage everyone to come and learn about these incredible animals, which are part of our 'big six' featured on the animal trail,” Lyndsey added.

Families can also enjoy the popular Cheeky Monkey Crazy Golf throughout Tiger Week and the rest of the summer, adding an extra element of fun to their visit.

For more information about Tiger Week and other Wildlife Discovery activities at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

