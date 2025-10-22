Renowned AI artist to take centre stage at this year's Doncaster Festival of Light

For the seventh year running the Doncaster Festival of Light will be making a return to Doncaster Minster, with renowned AI artist Refik Anadol taking centre stage.

Organised by Right Up Our Street and their Community Festival Steering Group, the group strive to push boundaries and deliver a unique high quality event that all of Doncaster can all be proud of.

A spokesperson said: “The Festival is about audiences connecting to joy, embracing experiences and participatory moments. Culture belongs to everyone.”

Running from the November 14-23, the exhibition will be open daily and operating in half an hour slots – and is a vibrant and free event for the community.

This year’s artwork, Machine Hallucinations : Large Nature Model Series, is a unique addition to an expanding collection of works crafted using The Large Nature Model, the first open-source generative AI model focused on nature, pioneered by Refik Anadol Studio.

For this ongoing research, Refik Anadol and his team have harnessed open-source data from prominent organisations such as the Smithsonian Institution, National Geographic, and London’s Natural History Museum.

This collaborative effort has enabled the collection of a vast archive of images showcasing the diversity of fauna, flora, fungi, corals, and landscapes.

At this year’s Doncaster Festival of Light, the series will be presented, featuring Coral, Flora and Fauna.

The artwork will be presented on an 11-metre-high LED screen in the bell tower of the Minster.

The Director of Right Up Our Street Sally Lockey said: “Welcoming an artist of Refik Anadol’s calibre to Doncaster is a truly significant moment for our city. His pioneering work at the intersection of art, data, and technology challenges how we experience creativity, and we’re proud to offer our community the chance to engage with such an inspiring, world-renowned artist.”

In keeping with the festival’s commitment to community involvement, Right Up Our Street collaborates closely with the Festival Steering Group, ensuring that the programming reflects the desires and creativity of the people of Doncaster.

In March 2024 the Festival Steering Group visited the Refik Anadol Exhibition at the Serpentine in London.

The group’s response was overwhelmingly positive and they wanted to give the community of Doncaster the same chance to see his work.

Pete Massey, Director Yorkshire and the Humber, Arts Council England said: “Doncaster Festival of Light is always a highlight in the autumn cultural calendar and this year it’s really exciting to have internationally-renowned artist Refik Anadol taking part. I’m sure that both the community and visitors to the city will enjoy experiencing his work in the unique setting of the Minster.

"We’re proud to support Right Up Our Street as one of our Creative People and Places organisations and bringing acclaimed artists to Doncaster is indicative of their aspirations for local people to see fantastic creative work where they live.”

Right Up Our Street are proud to announce the Lead Education and Engagement Sponsor for this event this year is Doncaster’s Automated Analytics - providing equipment and facilitation for educational activities, directed at schools and families during the exhibition.

Mark Taylor, Founder and CEO, Automated Analytics said, “AI and art share the same spark: imagination. We’re proud to support Doncaster Festival of Light and show AI isn’t just a tool for efficiency—it’s a catalyst for creativity. Doncaster is the perfect place to showcase how technology can amplify imagination and expand what’s possible in art as an emerging Centre of Excellent for Artificial Intelligence.”

Right Up Our Street are also grateful to Willmot Dixon and Centara LTD who have donated their company’s professional expertise and services to help ensure Right Up Our Street can deliver the very best, free event for the community.

The Doncaster Festival of Light is a free ticketed event. Tickets can be booked in half-hour slots to ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees. To reserve your

free tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/right-up-our-street.

Please note quieter slots are available specifically for members of our community with access needs.

Right Up Our Street would like to extend thanks to the Doncaster Minster for once again hosting this event, and to their funders, Arts Council England, alongside support from Doncaster City Council, for making this festival possible.

Event Details:

 What: Doncaster Festival of Light 2025

 Where: Minster Church of St George

 When: November 14th to November 23rd, 2025

 Time: Half hour slots operating daily

 Tickets: Free for Doncaster residents and children | £5 for adult non-residents