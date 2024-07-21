Relaxing three hour sunset river cruise to be held on River Don

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
A relaxing three hour sunset cruise along the River Don – with a pie and peas supper – will be held next month.

The trip aboard the Wyre Lady will take place on August 10 from 7 to 10pm, taking in the views and tranquility of the River Don.

The boat will set sail from Sprotbrough (The Boat Inn), up the Don Gorge, passing both Conisbrough Viaduct and Conisbrough Castle.

Tickets at £18 include supper (with vegan and vegetarian options available)

Email: [email protected] to book.

