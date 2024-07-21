Relaxing three hour sunset river cruise to be held on River Don
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A relaxing three hour sunset cruise along the River Don – with a pie and peas supper – will be held next month.
The trip aboard the Wyre Lady will take place on August 10 from 7 to 10pm, taking in the views and tranquility of the River Don.
The boat will set sail from Sprotbrough (The Boat Inn), up the Don Gorge, passing both Conisbrough Viaduct and Conisbrough Castle.
Tickets at £18 include supper (with vegan and vegetarian options available)
Email: [email protected] to book.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.