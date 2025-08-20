Rare and exotic cars to go on show at Doncaster vehicle firm's open day

Rare and exotic cars will be on show as a Doncaster vehicle detailing and bodyshop firm unveils its new premises with an open day.

Automotive Finesse will be hosting the event on Sunday 7 September at The Big Red Shed on Cherry Tree Road in Hexthorpe.

The event will run from 10am to 3pm and organiser John Cunningham said: “We’ll be showcasing rare and exotic cars, hosting hundreds of vehicle enthusiasts and there will be refreshments and tours of our new 11,000 sq ft facility.

The car restoration firm will offer car enthusiasts and the local community an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the company’s new building which is now home to some of the industry’s most skilled vehicle detailers and paint refinishers.

Attendees can expect a festival-like atmosphere with very special cars on display and a range of activities celebrating Automotive Finesse’s passion for automotive excellence.

Added John: “A showcase of rare, exotic, and classic cars will be on display, giving visitors a close-up look at extraordinary vehicles that reflect Automotive Finesse’s high end craftsmanship and care for “pride and joy” cars.

Guests will be able to tour the cutting-edge workshops, spray booths, and detailing bays of the Big Red Shed.

The Automotive Finesse team, with experience honed at marques like McLaren, Mercedes, Rolls Royce and Porsche will be on hand to discuss services such as custom paint jobs, restorations, and protective coatings.

Food and drinks will be available on-site, making it a family-friendly day out. Car lovers of all ages are welcome to enjoy refreshments as they mingle and chat about all things automotive.

Owners are encouraged to bring their own specialty vehicles to show off in the ample parking area, turning the event into a lively gathering of automotive enthusiasts.

Admission is free, and all car enthusiasts, collectors, and families are invited to join in the celebration.

"We are passionate and driven by our attention to detail. It’s what we do," said Rudy Micallef, Director of Automotive Finesse, describing the ethos behind the company’s work.

"Our clients trust us with their pride and joy, and this open day is our opportunity to share that passion with fellow enthusiasts, to show the community the level of care and craftsmanship we provide in every project," he added.

For more information please visit www.automotivefinesse.com