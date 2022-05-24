Queen's Jubilee Beacons: Doncaster's Cusworth Hall to host lighting ceremony

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the country mansion overlooking Doncaster for the event on June 2.

Entertainment will take place between 6pm and 10pm with the beacon itself being lit at 9.45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cusworth Hall is staging a beacon lighting event for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

More than 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories to celebrate.

There will be music from Maltby Main Colliery Brass Band and entertainment from children’s entertainer Mr Dan.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy an exhibition showing Doncaster through the ages from 1952, the year the Queen took to the throne as well as a children’s beacon trail.