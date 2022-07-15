Organisers say the event on July 30 will ‘make history’ – with all revellers heading out into Doncaster that day urged to don fancy dress outfits.

A spokesman said: “We need your help to help make this the most memorable night in Doncaster EVER!

“Join hundreds of revellers and let’s make this night absolutely massive – just imagine the sights - every venue in town full of fancy dress mayhem and hilarity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster is set to stage a huge fancy dress party.

“Hen parties, stag do’s, birthday parties - we need you all.”

“Aside from being the biggest fancy dress party Doncaster and Yorkshire has ever seen there will be prizes in every participating venue for the best dressed male and female.

“This is also a great opportunity to raise money for the charity of your choice.

“Why not get the whole office to dress up in pyjamas and hit the town and run a corporate fundraiser?

"Without further ado get the date in your diary and get down to a charity shop or jump on eBay and get thinking of some awesome ideas.

The following venues will all be taking part in the event: Salutation, Bentleys, Slug and Lettuce, Lockwood, Yates, Angel and Royal, Nelsons, Saracens, Railway, Coach and Horses, The Library. Olde Castle, Black Bull, The Rum Rooms, Magdalen, Masons Arms, Queens Craft House, Tropic, Relish, Vintage, Bone Idle, Courtyard, Coco, Frank&Steins, Ballers, Mambo. St Leger Tavern, Boogie Bar, Flares, Yorkshire Grey, Establishment, Mañana, Mint, Social, Jacques, Tiki Bar, O’Donnegans and The Hallcross